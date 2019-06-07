Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erich Rosenow. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Grace Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Cathy Sue Rosenow

May 11, 1949 - May 8, 2019

Cathy Sue Shultz was born May 11, 1949, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Fern and William (Bill) Shultz. Her parents made the decision to move to California after a close family friend recommended California as a place of opportunity and to raise a family.

Cathy was 5 years old at the time and she attended Lincoln Elementary School and then attended Grace Lutheran Church.

She graduated from Thomas Downey High School in 1967 and attended Modesto Junior College. She followed in the footsteps of her mother, Fern, and sister, Linda Bell in becoming a nurse. She graduated from California State University, Sacramento in 1972, receiving a Bachelor's degree in nursing.

While at MJC, a young man noticed her walking across campus and thought she was very attractive. Eldon Rosenow and Cathy had grown-up at Grace Lutheran, but it wasn't until she asked him to take her to a church function did the lightbulb go off in his head. They were married at Grace in 1972 and moved to Forest Grove, Oregon, while Eldon finished getting his optometric degree at Pacific University.

They then moved back to Modesto. Eldon joined his father in his optometric practice. Cathy was a nurse at Doctor's Hospital. The only thing that could take Cathy away from her love of nursing was the dedication to her family. The day Eldon called Cathy her at the hospital to tell her that their young son, Erich, had taken his first steps, was the day Cathy decided she could not miss another milestone and became full-time mom. They were blessed to have a second son, Ryan shortly after.

When Grace Lutheran started a grade school Cathy became the school secretary and helped with the infant care day program. A true nurturer, when the program closed she went on to care for one of the students, Katlyn and then her sister Cortney. She had found her niche.

Cathy loved to travel and was eager to learn the history of the areas the family would visit.

She is survived by her husband, Eldon, sons Erich (wife Holly and grandchildren William and Charley in Houston, Texas) and Ryan (wife Tricia and grandchildren Ava Marie and Audrey in Modesto), and niece Amy Bell and her son Augie in Singapore.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Sister Linda Bell, Brother Steven Shultz, and nephew Matthew Bell.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, June 15, 2019, at 11 am. The service will be followed by a reception in the church Spirit Center.

We invite you to join us as we celebrate the special life of Cathy Sue Rosenow.

www.cvobituaries.com



Cathy Sue RosenowMay 11, 1949 - May 8, 2019Cathy Sue Shultz was born May 11, 1949, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Fern and William (Bill) Shultz. Her parents made the decision to move to California after a close family friend recommended California as a place of opportunity and to raise a family.Cathy was 5 years old at the time and she attended Lincoln Elementary School and then attended Grace Lutheran Church.She graduated from Thomas Downey High School in 1967 and attended Modesto Junior College. She followed in the footsteps of her mother, Fern, and sister, Linda Bell in becoming a nurse. She graduated from California State University, Sacramento in 1972, receiving a Bachelor's degree in nursing.While at MJC, a young man noticed her walking across campus and thought she was very attractive. Eldon Rosenow and Cathy had grown-up at Grace Lutheran, but it wasn't until she asked him to take her to a church function did the lightbulb go off in his head. They were married at Grace in 1972 and moved to Forest Grove, Oregon, while Eldon finished getting his optometric degree at Pacific University.They then moved back to Modesto. Eldon joined his father in his optometric practice. Cathy was a nurse at Doctor's Hospital. The only thing that could take Cathy away from her love of nursing was the dedication to her family. The day Eldon called Cathy her at the hospital to tell her that their young son, Erich, had taken his first steps, was the day Cathy decided she could not miss another milestone and became full-time mom. They were blessed to have a second son, Ryan shortly after.When Grace Lutheran started a grade school Cathy became the school secretary and helped with the infant care day program. A true nurturer, when the program closed she went on to care for one of the students, Katlyn and then her sister Cortney. She had found her niche.Cathy loved to travel and was eager to learn the history of the areas the family would visit.She is survived by her husband, Eldon, sons Erich (wife Holly and grandchildren William and Charley in Houston, Texas) and Ryan (wife Tricia and grandchildren Ava Marie and Audrey in Modesto), and niece Amy Bell and her son Augie in Singapore.She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Sister Linda Bell, Brother Steven Shultz, and nephew Matthew Bell.A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, June 15, 2019, at 11 am. The service will be followed by a reception in the church Spirit Center.We invite you to join us as we celebrate the special life of Cathy Sue Rosenow. Published in the Modesto Bee on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close