Service Information

Deegan Funeral Chapel
1441 San Joaquin St
Escalon , CA 95320
(209)-838-7321

Service
11:00 AM
Escalon Presbyterian Church
1612 1st St.
Escalon , CA

Erma Jeanne Barton

Nov. 27, 1921 - Nov. 27, 2019

Erma Jeanne was born, November 27, 1921 in Palmyra, Illinois to Ralph and Ruth (Wise) Dawson. She was one of four siblings. In 1943, she married Robert (Bob) Barton. They spent 56 happy years together until his passing in 1999.

Erma Jeanne and Bob had three sons, Paul, Alan and Glen. They went on later to nurture and love 11 foster children. She was a lifelong member of the Escalon Presbyterian Church, serving as elder, deacon, bible study leader and on the church building committee. In her addition to her work at home, she was also a fixture at Bengston's in Escalon. After her Bengston's years, Erma Jeanne was the owner of the Butterfly Boutique in Escalon in the 1980's. She founded and led the Senior Exercise class at the Escalon Community center. She was also a member of the Escalon Historical Society and a charter member of the Escalon Republican Women. Erma Jeanne donated money to build the Children's pool at the Escalon Community Pool, in honor of her husband, Bob. She loved gardening, and always had a beautiful yard.

Erma Jeanne is reunited in Heaven with her beloved Bob, her parents, sister Pauline and brother Ralph. She is survived by her brother, Dick (Karyn), sons Paul (Helen), Alan (Sue) and Glen (Linda), niece Susan Napier (Kirby), who was like a daughter to her, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many other nieces and nephews.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Barton family. A church service will be held for Erma Jeanne Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Escalon Presbyterian Church, 1612 1st St., Escalon, CA 95320. Remembrances may be made to Escalon Presbyterian Church. To send condolences to the family, please visit Erma's tribute page at

