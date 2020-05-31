Ernest MoellerOct 19, 1928 - May 19, 2020On Tuesday May 19, Ernest Moeller, beloved and supportive father, husband and grandfather, died of natural causes at the age of 91. Born Ernest Becker Moeller on October 19, 1928 in San Francisco. He lived in the Mission District of San Francisco until moving to San Leandro at the age of 9. He was a graduate of UC Berkeley and served during the Korean War. He lived in Patterson for 66 years and always worked to make his community a better place. He loved agriculture, farming, the outdoors and his community. He was a lifetime member of the Patterson Lions Club, a 60-plus-year member of the Masonic Lodge, served on the Patterson Joint Unified School Board of Trustees for 16 years and later, after retirement, worked as a substitute teacher. He was an avid enthusiast in the various activities in which his children and grandchildren participated. He was active in Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and serving as Scout Master for his children and many others in the community.He was a member of the Patterson Federated Church for over 66 years, being active as a church youth leader in his early years and taking on many leadership roles throughout the years. He loved his family and making memories with each of them.He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Barbara, his brother Robert and his parents, Albert and Lena Moeller. He is survived by sons, Steve (Micki), Ken (Lorene), and Don (Carolyn) Moeller and a daughter Michele (Ken) Bays. Grandchildren, Leanna (Ryan) Dabler, Chris (Carolynn) Moeller, Andrew (Sammi) Moeller, Carrie Davis, Kaitlyn Moeller, Kyle (Lynn) Moeller, Linsey Moeller, Allyson Moeller, Ryan Moeller, Eric Moeller, Daniel (Rebecca) Bays, Marie (Chip) Kinney, Christine (Thomas) Dodd and Theresa Bays. Great grandchildren Steven, William, Eveline, Edith, Enid, Imogen, Iva, Wade, Oliver, Ivan, Hattie, James and number 13 due any day!In the past year he has resided at the Patterson Care Home and his family has included the proprietors, Mike and Jeanna and the staff and residents there.Due to the COVID 19 quarantine, there will be a private graveside service.The family requests that donations in his memory be made to, The Federated Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 1418, Patterson, CA 95363.