Ernest T. Costa

March 16, 1977- March 2, 2019

Ernie Costa of Turlock, California, age 41, passed away on March 2, 2019 in a vehicle accident.

He was a respectful and humble son to parents Ernesto & Maria Ines Costa of Ceres.

He was a selfless, caring husband to his wife, Alaina Costa, and the most humorous, generous and always loving father to their son, Lucas.

He was a witty brother to Belina, Elton, Benia and Becky and had such a unique bond with each of them.

He was also the fun and comical brother-in-law to David, Damian, Derek, Michelle, Dustin and Chelsea; son-in-law to Rod and Wanda and always the cool uncle to Hunter, Jaiden, Mila and Xander.

He was a loyal and hard-working provider for his family in the truest sense. Their safety was of the utmost importance to him. He never neglected to show love above his own needs. He truly was so kind & generous to everyone he met and always filled the room with laughter with his incredible sense of humor. He loved camping, hiking in Yosemite, being in Santa Cruz and playing basketball with his son. He lived a happy and beautiful life and loved with the highest standards and expected the same out of those he called family or friends.

He will be greatly missed and never forgotten by everyone who knew him. We look forward to seeing his bright- mischievous smile when we welcome him back in paradise.

His memorial will be held March 9th, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4940 Claus Rd. Modesto CA

