Ernest Tellez Garcia

April 1, 1929-August 31, 2019

Ernie was born in Modesto on April 1st, 1929 and returned to his maker on August 31st, 2019, slightly used but in good condition.

Every year on Easter, this gruff man loved hiding eggs in difficult places where none of the kids could reach and he would laugh as the kids would search and search. His wife would discover the small sulfur bombs months later, much to his delight.

He loved simple bean soup, apple pie, eating hamburgers on the bed, camping at the lake, dogs, and really big cats. He felt that a person was only as good as his word; a word that he was quick to give to his family and friends. He was a true, blue worker and kept MJC running in tip-top shape for 30 years as their maintenance supervisor.

He met his everything, Esther, as a young kid passing notes through the fence. After capturing her heart, they would later go on to have three amazing children who were followed by four even-more amazing grandchildren. Education was so important to him that despite having to drop out of high school as a teenager, he returned years later and got his diploma. He was always so proud of his children's and grandchildren's academic accomplishments and the lives that they had built for themselves.

Please join us in raising a glass of Dougan's in his honor and "stay young at heart."

Services will be held at the Salas Brother Funeral Home on Friday, September 6th at 1:00 pm, followed by a burial at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Esther Garcia, his children: Annie Wickham, Ernie Garcia and Helen Mendoza, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

