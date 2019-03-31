Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Hogeboom. View Sign

Ernest "Ernie" Jay Hogeboom

Dec 19 1938- March 10 2019

Ernest "Ernie" Jay Hogeboom

With sad hearts Ernie left this earth surrounded by family on March 10, 2019 at the age of 80. Ernie was born December 19,1938, in Pasadena Ca,to Jay and Lorraine Hogeboom.

Ernie was married to Geraldine Hogebom,the love of his life,for 32 years.Erine enlisted in the army 1960 as an operating room specialist and surgeon's assistant . He was stationed in Germany before returning to the states in 1962 After exiting the army Ernie had many jobs . He work as a surgeon assistant and OR tech.He worked for pacific Bell collecting coins from pay phones and had his own landscaping business. After he moved to the central valley in 1978 he ownen a goat dairy,then worked in construction and later as a care taker for farmers.

But, if you asked Ernie what his favorite job was he would say with a twinkle in his eye, being a father to Mike and Mark. Ernie loved his family and his cats with all his heart. Ernie was a avid flea markter

, yard sale, and auction buyer. Ernie loved history and he collected many articles from the past including antiquie furniture .

Ernie was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Hogeboom, his parents Jay & Lorraine Hogeboom and his son Erine Jr.

He is survived by his sons Mike ( Marie) Hogeboom of turlock, and Mark Hogeboom of turlock. Ernie had 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren .

A Graveside interment service will be April 5, at 10:30 AM at SanJoaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 McCabe,Santa Nella .

