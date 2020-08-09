1/1
Ernest Myers
1930 - 2020
July 6, 1930 - August 5, 2020
Ernest Lee Myers was born to Ernest & Bessie Myers in Patterson, California. Ernie grew up & attended Patterson schools. He was a star athelete at Patterson High School, earning 11 varsity letters in football, basketball, baseball & track. He served in the United States Army for 2 years, based in Germany where he played basketball for the Big Shots. Ernie graduated from Modesto Junior College & Sacramento State. He married Bonita Breshears in August 1954. Ernie & Bonita raised 4 children in Modesto & Ceres, CA. He became a Teacher & taught at Westport School & Ceres High School, where he was a Varsity Basketball Coach & Jr. Varsity Football Coach, as well as teaching drivers training. Ernie & Bonita enjoyed traveling to Hawaii & Mexico. He loved playing tennis, playing in many Modesto City & Stanislaus League Tournaments. He also coached the Stanislaus County Sherrifs football team in the Bacon Bowl for 2 years. He was a member of the SOS Club & the Modesto Raquet Club. Ernie loved spending time with his family. He was very loved & will be deeply missed.
Ernie is predeceased by his parents & 2 brothers & 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Bonita. Ernie & Bonita were to celebrate their 66th Wedding Anniversary on this August 14. He is also survived by his 4 children. Janet Nielsen (Scott), Robert (Janet), Suzanne Hafeman (Rob) & Glenn (Carol). Ernie is survived by 8 grandchildren. Amy, Ryan, Christopher, Marie, Alexandria, Sheri, Erin & Ella. He is also survived by 12 great grandchildren & 2 on the way.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations made to the Alzheimer's Association.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
