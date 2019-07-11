Ernest "Ernie" Parmley
Aug. 1952 ~ July 2019
Ernie was born in Turlock to Garnett and Eileen Parmley and passed away at the age of 66. He graduated from Hilmar High School and worked in construction most of his adult life; one of his first jobs was for West Coast Premium Aluminum. He enjoyed gardening; was an avid 49ers fan and loved his cockatiel "Elvis".
He leaves behind his children Johnny (Katherine) Hippolito, Heather (Eric Cope) Parmley, and Kevin (Amanda) Parmley; five grandchildren; siblings Garnell Bawcum, Joe Parmley, Sebina Forgnone, Garnett Parmley, Patricia Parmley, William "Bill" Parmley, Debra Myers, Louise Onate, Michael Parmley and Gale Parmley. Ernie was preceded in death by his wife Linda Parmley and brother Paul Parmley.
A celebration of Ernie's life will be held at Allen Mortuary on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 11, 2019