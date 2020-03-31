Lt. Col Ernest Spencer Walls, U.S.A.F. (Ret.)
June 24, 1924 - March 24, 2020
Ernest, or "Ernie" to family and friends, was born to William Henry and Martha Eleanor Walls, the youngest of five sons. The "dust bowl" influenced his parent's decision to move from Texas to Modesto in 1937. Ernie attended Modesto High School, the only highschool in what was then a small town of 15,000 people. While there, he met and later married his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Brasher. They had a daughter, Evelyn Marie and a son, Ernest Richard. Ernie's military career began in April, 1943 and ended in May, 1971 when he retired after 28 years of service. His service was, literally, worldwide, including two tours in Korea and one in Vietnam. He served at Headquarters, Military Airlift Command, as Staff Operations Officer at Hq 314th Air Division, and Headquarters, U.S.A.F., the Pentagon. For his service, he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, with Oak Leaf Cluster for Meritorious Service. During his career, he was awarded several other decorations and citations including the Bronze Star, the Air Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters and the wings of a Command Pilot. After retiring from the Air Force, Ernie worked for many years along with his wife, Evelyn, for American Baptist Churches and remaind active in the church until his death. Ernie was pre-deceased by his father, Henry, his mother, Martha and his brothers, Arthur, Alton, Leslie and Melvin. He survied his beloved wife, Evelyn and their son, Richard. He is survived by his daughter, Marie Lawson (Richard), grandchildren Linda Brohm (David), David Lawson, and Michael Lawson (Satoko). He is survived by six great grandchildren, Sara Dumboski (John), Logan Brohm (Karlijn), Ross Brohm (Sarah), Noelle Kirk (Mitchell) and Shunsuke and Kosuke Lawson. In addition, he is survived by great-great grandaugher Gwyndolyn Brohm and was joyously looking forward to the birth, this July, of Josephine Brohm. Finally, he leaves two nephews and four neices, their spouses and families. Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel will be in charge of a private graveside service.
