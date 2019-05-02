Esperanza Castillo
Aug 1, 1939 – Apr 27, 2019
Esperanza Castillo was born on August 1, 1939 in Torreon, Mexico to loving parents Ramon Castillo and Matiana Castañeda. On April 27, 2019 she passed away at 79 years old in Modesto, CA where she had been a resident for over 30 years. Esperanza was a great mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and taking care of her beloved dog and bird. She was a strong warrior of a woman that fought for life until her last breath. Esperanza will be truly missed by all her family, friends, and her beloved dog Espinelli. God needed the perfect angel so he picked her. Always in our hearts, Esperanza.
Esperanza was preceded in death by both of her parents, and her loving husband. She is survived by her children; Esequiel Olivas, Irma Garcia of Modesto, Maria Castillo of North Carolina, Yolanda Olivas of Modesto, Patricia Garcia of North Carolina, Ramon Olivas of Modesto, Gabriel Castillo of Modesto, and Jesus Olivas of North Carolina. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Castillo family. A visitation will be held on May 2, 2019 beginning at 4:00pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry ave. Modesto, CA. A rosary will be held the same evening beginning at 6:00pm at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 3824 Mitchell Rd. Ceres, CA with a committal service to follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 2, 2019