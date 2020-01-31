Esther Marie Brenda
Oct. 1, 1928 - Jan. 27, 2020
Esther Marie Brenda, of Turlock, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side. She was 91 years old.
Esther was born in Bellingham, WA to John and Esther Sondeno. Raised in the Turlock area, she graduated from Turlock High School.
Esther married Albert W. Brenda in 1951. She worked for the Turlock Journal briefly but ultimately decided to dedicate her time to her family, becoming a full-time homemaker and proud mom to five boys. Esther and Albert were married for 50 beautiful years before his passing in 2001. Esther found love again with David Sargis and they were married in 2012.
In her spare time, Esther was always lending a hand and helping with the family businesses. A woman of faith, she was an active member of Bethel Temple and Monte Vista Chapel, often devoting her time to ministering the youth.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings. She leaves behind her husband, David Sargis; her five sons, Allen (Janice) Brenda, Tim (Brigitte) Brenda, Dale Brenda, James (Gena) Brenda and Tom Brenda; her grandchildren, Kristie Brenda, Andy Brenda, Daniel (Caitlyn) Brenda, Davida Brenda, Hosea Brenda, John Mark Brenda, Elizabeth Brenda, Abigail Brenda, Aubree Brenda, Bryce Brenda and Hope Brenda; and one great-granddaughter, Emily Ferraioli.
A compassionate, considerate and dedicated woman, Esther was a pillar of strength for her family and will be dearly missed. May we take comfort in knowing she is at home with the Lord.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Esther will be interred at Turlock Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Monte Vista Chapel, 1619 E. Monte Vista Ave., Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 31, 2020