Esther Beryl (Garrett) Hamilton

April 27, 1918 – October 1, 2019

On a bright blue-sky Tuesday evening, Esther Garrett Hamilton returned to her family, close friends and Lord on Oct. 1, 2019. An intelligent, kind, accepting and energetic woman, she loved learning, valued friends and treasured family. Esther passed away quietly at home, having enjoyed a good day amongst loving caregivers and family. She was blessed to have lived on the West Side for all but ten of her one-hundred-and-one years, building life-long friendships and creating priceless family moments.

Born, April 27, 1918, in San Francisco, CA, to Charles and Anna (Solomon) Garrett of Williams, CA, she was the youngest of four children. Her family eventually settled in Vernalis, CA, where Anna and Charles taught at Rising Sun School from 1923 to their retirement in 1940. An exceptional student, Esther graduated from Rising Sun at twelve and Patterson High School, at sixteen. She was editor of the yearbook her senior year and active in offices and clubs. Esther entered U. C. Berkeley, where she played on the tennis team as a freshman. At the end of her first year, she married her high school sweetheart, Glenn H. Hamilton, son of a pioneer West Side ranching family. She transferred to Stanford University where they graduated in 1939. Glenn and she moved to southern California briefly before returning to the ranch near Westley in 1942, when Glenn and his brothers took over running it.

Esther and Glenn were to live on the West Side and raise a family of eight children over the next thirty years. They gave their children great freedom to explore within limits, creating warm memories of ranch life and conversations over nightly sit-down dinners. The family moved from the ranch in 1961 into Patterson where Esther lived for the next fifty-eight years. She set an example of "can do" spirit, sewing, cooking, canning, redecorating and making a "house" a "home." Her children watched and learned to appreciate the possibilities and offerings of an everyday life well lived.

Esther was a life-long advocate of education and community participant. She taught seventh grade and special education at Grayson and Las Palmas schools for over twenty-five years. Her children graduated from college; five became teachers. She was a member and officer in the local parent/teacher associations (PTA), the Patterson Study Club, Patterson Bridge Club and the Federated Church, where she was an elder. As a life member of the Patterson Historical Society, she helped preserve local stories in the society's bulletin, The Gateway. Dreaming of being a writer, she took classes, wrote poems for her grandchildren and submitted short stories to magazines. In 1961, believing it was a wonderful opportunity to open the family and community to a wider world, she and Glenn welcomed an Ethiopian American Field Service (AFS) student into the family for a year.

Suddenly widowed at fifty-six, Esther remade her life, "Finding a little joy in each day," she forged ahead, traveling around the world twice and visiting all the continents, except Antarctica. She slept in a yurt in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, and climbed Tikal's steep temple stairs in the jungles of Guatemala. In the journals that she kept of her travels, she wrote of her encounters with every-day people and the challenges of their lives. While she never learned to ride a bike, she strengthened her own confidence and surprised her family by learning to fly a Cessna-150 when she was about sixty.

Esther left a special legacy of warm family gatherings. "Coming home" meant being greeted with delicious foods and engaging stories. After her children were grown, Esther blessed her family with summer vacations at the coast where they could catch up and cousins could connect. Her children and grandchildren remember fondly licking rapidly melting ice cream at the Santa Cruz boardwalk, singing starlit songs on a Watsonville beach at night, and splashing in a flotilla of kayaks on Monterey Bay. A lover of fashion and design, she was equally appreciative of a stylish knit dress, as she was a scrap wood sailboat, a painted backyard rock or a marking pen inscribed decorator pillow, made by a young grandchild just for her. She always unwrapped the gifts with excitement and joy as she exchanged hugs with the young gift givers. Her family members know they have been blessed to have her as their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

The family is thankful and appreciative of the loving care and support offered by the many caregivers and housekeepers Esther had over the years. Particularly, they are grateful for the skill, joy and brightness that she received in the past challenging year from Alma S., Adriana A., Cindy S., Katrina W., Anna I. and Lilly S.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; son-in-laws, Galen Schmidt and Lee Shattuck; and, daughter, Patricia Hanggi. She is survived by seven children: Kay (Tom) Miller; Donna (Keith) Ensminger; Marilyn Schmidt; Gail Hamilton-Shattuck; Marsha; Chris (Nick Lucich) Hamilton; son, Robert Hamilton; and son-in-law, Dennis Hanggi. She is the proud grandmother of eleven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Her family misses her, honors her, celebrates her life and the many gifts she freely gave.

All those who wish to celebrate Esther's life of service to others may make a memorial donation in her name to the Federated Church at 45 S. El Circulo Ave., Patterson, CA 95363. A private family service will be held at a future date with burial in the historic Grayson Cemetery next to her husband and daughter.

