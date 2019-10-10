Esther Ilene Lee
February 13, 1924 - September 30, 2019
Esther Lee was preceeded in death by her parents, 12 brothers and sisters, and her husband, Opal "Joe" Lee. Esther and her husband were almond ranchers as well as loving foster parents to 130 children. She leaves behind a son, Jeff, two daughter, Barbara & Sue, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial 900 Santa Fe, Hughson, California on October 18, 2019 at 1000. In lue of flowers, the family askes for donations to be made to a local foster family agency or another local childrens charity.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019