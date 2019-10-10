Esther Lee (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Lakewood Funeral Home
  • "My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your..."
    - B P
Service Information
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA
95326
(209)-883-0411
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial
900 Santa Fe
Hughson, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Esther Ilene Lee
February 13, 1924 - September 30, 2019
Esther Lee was preceeded in death by her parents, 12 brothers and sisters, and her husband, Opal "Joe" Lee. Esther and her husband were almond ranchers as well as loving foster parents to 130 children. She leaves behind a son, Jeff, two daughter, Barbara & Sue, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial 900 Santa Fe, Hughson, California on October 18, 2019 at 1000. In lue of flowers, the family askes for donations to be made to a local foster family agency or another local childrens charity.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Hughson, CA   (209) 883-0411
funeral home direction icon