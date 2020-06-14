Ethan David EnriquezSeptember 2, 1998 - June 9, 2020The man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be him and women wanted to be around him. Ethan David Enriquez passed on June 9, 2020.Ethan loved meatball sandwiches from Subway, camping with friends, his girlfriend Gabbi, Flavor Flav, his fur child Mimi & red bull energy drinks. Not necessarily in that order.Ethan took fashion cues from no one. Ethan's signature look always consisted of a wildly colorful Hawaiian shirt. The only thing his outfits matched was his personality; ridiculously eclectic & full of vibrancy. He wasn't much a fan of being on time or any sort of authority. Ethan marched to the beat of his own drum.As mom says, he was a walking encyclopedia, full of information-both useful & useless. He was incredibly smart & passionate about everything in his life. Ethan was truly, one of a kind.With a kind heart, gentle nature & extraordinary spirit, Ethan will be missedtremendously.Ethan was born September 2, 1998 to loving parents Michael E. Enriquez and Bonnie Enriquez-Pacheco. He lived in Oakdale, CA.Ethan is preceded in death by his fur child Rufus.Ethan is survived his parents Michael Enriquez and Bonnie Enriquez-Pacheco, bonus dad John Pacheco, sister Heather (Neetu) Enriquez, brother Michael (Victoria) Enriquez, many nieces and nephews, and his fur daughter Mimi.A visitation is scheduled for 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, CA. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there are only 50 people allowed into the Chapel at the time of visitation. Due to road construction, please allow 30 extra minutes in travel time when going to Lakewood Memorial Park for graveside services.