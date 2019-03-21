Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ethan Brown Morse

May 11, 1996 - March 15, 2019

Ethan Brown Morse died tragically Friday, March 15, 2019 in Atwater.

He was shot and killed shortly after dropping off his beloved daughter Ava at daycare.

Ethan was born Mother's Day May 11th 1996 in Merced. He attended Merced Montessori, Our Lady of Mercy, Fremont Elementary, Hoover Middle Schools, graduating from Golden Valley High School in 2014.

Ethan was a standout wrestler at Golden Valley, winning numerous tournaments in his weight class, earning academic all-league honors. He was a Team Captain and a winner of Golden Valley Wrestling's Ironman Award. In his senior year, Ethan was one of only two Golden Valley wrestlers to make the CIF State Wrestling Championship Finals in Bakersfield. Ethan earned a wrestling scholarship to Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

In May 2016 he became a father to his beloved Ava Tahara Morse, who survives him. Ethan was a loving and devoted father whose happiest moments were spent with Ava.

Ethan loved being a part of his large and extended family- he is survived by his parents, Larry and Cindy Morse of Merced, older brother Dylan of San Francisco, and younger brother Ryan of Albany, NY.

Ethan was a kind, respectful, loving, loyal young man, who had the uncommon courage to stand up for truth and justice. His parents, brothers, family, and friends were privileged to have him in their lives and will mourn his loss each and every day.

He is survived by Alexis Leverett, mother of Ava. He is also survived by his grandmother Saranne Morse of Carlsbad, CA, his uncles Brian (Beverly) Morse of Corralitos, CA, Neil (Teresa) Morse of Merced, Claude Roberson of Little Rock, AK, his aunts Anne Mahoney of Encinitas, Emily (John) Tsakoumakis of Westchester, CA and Ellen Shine of Carlsbad.

He was also the cherished cousin of Michael Mahoney, Lettye Walsh, Matt Morse, Rachelle Morse, Michael Tsakoumakis, Cortland Morse, Adria Sargent, Elise Medeiros, Jenny Roberson, Millie Roberson, and Sam Roberson, his adored "Nana" Rachel Cortinas, and "Uncle" Freddie Cortinas, and many second cousins across the United States.

Wrestling was Ethan's passion and he had intended to endow a wrestling scholarship at Golden Valley with the proceeds from damages he was awarded by a Federal Jury for a wrongful arrest. Ethan's family is honoring those wishes.

A Rosary will be said at 7:00pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 459 West 21st Street in Merced. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Saturday March 23, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 671 East Yosemite Avenue in Merced. A Celebration of Ethan's Life will follow at the Merced Boys and Girls Club. Father Rex Hays, Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson, a lifelong friend of Ethan's, will preside.

In lieu of flowers, contribution to the Ethan Morse Golden Valley Wrestling Fund can be sent care of Neil Morse, 760 West 20th Street, Merced, CA.

