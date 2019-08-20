Guest Book View Sign Service Information Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 (209)-847-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Louise Acosta

October 28, 1928-August 15, 2019

Mrs. Ethel Louise Acosta, age 90, of Hickman, went home to meet Christ Jesus, her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 5:45 pm. She was surrounded by her 3 sons, grandchildren and great- grandchildren who were present at her bedside.

She was born October 28, 1928 in Modesto, CA, a daughter of the late Charlie and Mary Carmona.

Ethel was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Simon Acosta Sr. ; two sons, Joel Acosta Sr. and Rudy Bart Acosta. Ethel is survived by her three sons Clifford Acosta Sr., Gary Acosta Sr. and Simon Acosta Jr. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.

Ethel lived most of her life as a Hickman resident, graduating from Hughson High school in 1947. She married the love of her life in 1948 and moved to Santa Clara. After 14 years, they returned from Santa Clara and Ethel lived the remainder of her life in Hickman next door to the home where she grew up with her 8 sisters and brother.

Ethel was a member of the Hickman PTA, loved playing bridge and spending time with her "Red Hat Club." She loved making holidays special and always enjoyed a full table in her kitchen. She was very hospitable and never met a stranger.

She was a dedicated "wrestling" mom who never missed a tournament. You could always hear her cheering for her sons. Later on, she attended nearly all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren's events. She was a loyal fan.

Ethel started attending Hickman Community Church when she was 5 years old. Later on, she became a member and served the church body for many years. In the mornings, you could find Ethel sitting at her kitchen table reading her Bible. Ethel's love for Christ was evident to all that knew her.

Visitation: Friday, August 23, 2019 3:00-7:00 PM Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street, Oakdale, CA

Private Family Graveside: Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:00 am Oakdale Citizens Cemetery 701 East J Street, Oakdale, CA

Celebration of Life: Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 am Hickman Community Church 854 I Street, Hickman, CA

Any donations to the Hickman Community Church

