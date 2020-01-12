Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Turlock Funeral Home 425 N. Soderquist Rd. Turlock , CA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Richland Faith Assembly of God Church 1201 Richland Ave. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Lorene LottSept. 20, 1934 - Jan. 6, 2020Born in Tulia, TX, to George and Ethelene Richardson, Ethel Lorene Richardson made it clear to her family at an early age that her name was Lorene E. Richardson, and that's how most everyone knew her to this day…even the IRS.As a young child, Lorene and her younger sister, Sarah Meurrans, along with her mother and father, travelled to California and settled in the Patterson/Crows Landing area of Stanislaus County. In 1944, while attending a church service at the Patterson Assembly of God Church, Lorene felt a Holy Presence and gave her heart to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Four years later, Lorene made the decision to be baptized. With the assistance of Pastor Kennedy, she was baptized in the Stanislaus River.In 1949, Lorene met a young man named Bill Lott whose father was an Assembly of God minister. Soon the two were a couple that could not be separated, except by Bill's employer, the U.S. Army. In 1950, during a leave from his Alaskan Territory assignment, Bill proposed to Lorene and within a short time the two were off to Reno, NV with a couple of friends where they were married. Their earthly bond to one another remained strong until 2006 when Bill passed away.While Bill fulfilled his Alaska assignment, Lorene remained at home in Patterson where the couple had their first child, Lonald (Carolyn). Soon after Bill's discharge from the Army in 1953, the couple settled in Needles, CA where Bill worked as a police officer for the City of Needles. Shortly after, Lorene had two more boys: Randall (Leslee) and Douglas.Bill and Lorene eventually moved to Dos Palos, CA where they became owners of a concrete business. After a couple of years, Bill and Lorene purchased a small ranch east of Turlock and Bill took a job with the City of Turlock as a police officer. The Turlock area is where the couple remained to raise their family, which grew to include seven granddaughters: Julie, Jennifer, Joslyn, Elizabeth, Nicole, Lindsey and Kristen, who all affectionately knew Lorene as Grams. Grams played an important role and filled a critical need in each of her granddaughters' lives, even as the granddaughters grew and moved away. As time passed, Bill and Lorene's family continued to grow even larger with the blessing of five step-grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.During Lorene's life, her love of Jesus and dedication to following Him never weakened; she grew stronger every day in her Christian journey. Even in her last few years, those who knew her and those whom she came to know would often comment about her joyful and peaceful, friendly nature. She loved her family immensely and her church family just as much. Of the many things in life Lorene enjoyed, travelling, playing golf, listening to Southern Gospel music, and visiting with her family and friends were among the top. Lorene will be deeply missed by all. Her written request of us was to remember she is now in the hands of Jesus. We know with all certainty she has experienced an exciting, joyous, happy and eternal transformation.A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Richland Faith Assembly of God Church, 1201 Richland Ave., Modesto, CA 95351. Following the service, Lorene will be laid to rest with her husband at Turlock Memorial Park.The family respectfully requests that remembrances be made to Richland Assembly of God Church or to Covenant Care Hospice: 125 N. Broadway, Suite 1A, Turlock, CA 95380. Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

