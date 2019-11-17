Ethel "Dorris" Wharton
May 3, 1926 - Nov. 9, 2019
Ethel Dorris Wharton passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 93, in Modesto, California where she was residing at Pacifica Senior Living Memory Care. Ethel, known to her family and close friends as Dorris, was born in the Ozarks on May 3, 1926 in the very small town of Moko, Arkansas, which was only just a "spot in the road", consisting of only a grocery store and post office. People have often said, "If you blink your eyes while passing through, you'll miss it."
When Dorris was young, she moved with her family to California and settled it the town of Templeton where she attended school and graduated from Templeton High School. Dorris then met her late husband of 64 years, Guy Durrell Wharton. They were married on November 24, 1946. The couple eventually made their home in Ceres, California where Guy was employed for many years with Caterpillar and was a former Mayor of Ceres. Dorris worked for many years as an employee of Stanislaus county Court System before she retired.
Dorris is preceded in death by her husband Guy Durrell Wharton, her parents Thomas Leander and Audie Jane Peterson, a sister Bertie Bates, four brothers Roy Lee Peterson, Gene Johnston Peterson, William Barton Peterson and Norman Ray Peterson. She also leaves behind 3 generations of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes, Ceres Chapel; where services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service. Committal:Ceres Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 17, 2019