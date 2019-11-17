Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Wharton. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Visitation 10:00 AM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel "Dorris" Wharton

May 3, 1926 - Nov. 9, 2019

Ethel Dorris Wharton passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 93, in Modesto, California where she was residing at Pacifica Senior Living Memory Care. Ethel, known to her family and close friends as Dorris, was born in the Ozarks on May 3, 1926 in the very small town of Moko, Arkansas, which was only just a "spot in the road", consisting of only a grocery store and post office. People have often said, "If you blink your eyes while passing through, you'll miss it."

When Dorris was young, she moved with her family to California and settled it the town of Templeton where she attended school and graduated from Templeton High School. Dorris then met her late husband of 64 years, Guy Durrell Wharton. They were married on November 24, 1946. The couple eventually made their home in Ceres, California where Guy was employed for many years with Caterpillar and was a former Mayor of Ceres. Dorris worked for many years as an employee of Stanislaus county Court System before she retired.

Dorris is preceded in death by her husband Guy Durrell Wharton, her parents Thomas Leander and Audie Jane Peterson, a sister Bertie Bates, four brothers Roy Lee Peterson, Gene Johnston Peterson, William Barton Peterson and Norman Ray Peterson. She also leaves behind 3 generations of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes, Ceres Chapel; where services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service. Committal:Ceres Memorial Park.

www.cvobituaries.com





Ethel "Dorris" WhartonMay 3, 1926 - Nov. 9, 2019Ethel Dorris Wharton passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 93, in Modesto, California where she was residing at Pacifica Senior Living Memory Care. Ethel, known to her family and close friends as Dorris, was born in the Ozarks on May 3, 1926 in the very small town of Moko, Arkansas, which was only just a "spot in the road", consisting of only a grocery store and post office. People have often said, "If you blink your eyes while passing through, you'll miss it."When Dorris was young, she moved with her family to California and settled it the town of Templeton where she attended school and graduated from Templeton High School. Dorris then met her late husband of 64 years, Guy Durrell Wharton. They were married on November 24, 1946. The couple eventually made their home in Ceres, California where Guy was employed for many years with Caterpillar and was a former Mayor of Ceres. Dorris worked for many years as an employee of Stanislaus county Court System before she retired.Dorris is preceded in death by her husband Guy Durrell Wharton, her parents Thomas Leander and Audie Jane Peterson, a sister Bertie Bates, four brothers Roy Lee Peterson, Gene Johnston Peterson, William Barton Peterson and Norman Ray Peterson. She also leaves behind 3 generations of nieces and nephews.Arrangements have been entrusted to Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes, Ceres Chapel; where services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service. Committal:Ceres Memorial Park. Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close