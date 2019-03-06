Ettabelle (Bette) Venhaus
Sept 13, 1924 - Mar 1, 2019
Bette Venhaus 94 of Riverbank passed away on Friday, March 1st, 2019. Bette was born in Riverbank and lived there her entire life. She married Babe Venhaus in 1945 and had two children.
Bette was proceded in death by her only son Robert Venhaus and by her loving husband Babe. She is survived by her daughter Ranae Anderson (Craig), Grandchildren Shawn Anderson (Stacey) Lanae Anderson Herrera (Victor), Lisa Venhaus Menner (Ronnie), Lori Venhaus Oppelt (Doug), 9 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at Riverbank Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, March 12 at 10:00am with burial immediatley proceeding at Burwood Cemetary in Escalon.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 6, 2019