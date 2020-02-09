Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene E. AndersonOct 8, 1943-Feb 4, 2020Gene was born Oct 8, 1943 in San Francisco, CA. He was known to friends and family as Butch, Sgt Rock, Iceman, C-Clamp, IceRock, Gene, Andy, Kael, Bothwell, all different aspects of his personality during the course of his life. He battled kidney failure for the past 2 1/2 years with many hurdles in the past 5 months. Following a lengthy hospitalization he died on Feb 4, 2020 in Modesto, CA, surrounded by family. He loved his family, fishing, drag races, Carlos Santana, Credence, and the Rolling Stones. He worked hard and played hard. He grew up in Paradise and San Francisco with his father, stepmother who was always "Mom" in his heart, and 2 sisters. He enlisted in the US Army in 1962 serving 20 years as an Airborne Ranger/Infantryman and as a Military Policeman. He served 2 tours in Vietnam with Long Range Recon Patrol (LRRP). During his military career he was awarded The Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Palm, Combat Infantry Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, among many others. He married Loretta Denney in 1965, together they had a daughter and son. He later married Tina Theberge in 1982 and together raised their daughter. He retired in 1983 and started a second career as a Deputy Sheriff with Santa Clara County where he remained for another 20 years. His home was a haven for friends of his children who needed a port in their personal storms. In retirement he found his way into the avocation of historical re-enactment. He was fiercely proud of his Celtic and Norse lineage and pursued those cultures through this avocation. He was a true warrior at heart, tempered with a deep love for his family and for protecting those who are vulnerable.Gene leaves his "favorite wife" Tina (Theberge), daughters Donna Jesmer of Cottonwood, CA and Christine Bringazi (Andrew) of Ceres, CA, son Eugene Anderson II of Camas Valley, OR, grandchildren Garrison, Kendal, Savannah, Emily, and Colton, sisters Sharon Anderson, Terry McGuigan (MacWicker), and his favorite little brother Richie Hall. Gene is welcomed Home by his parents Eugene and Shirley Anderson and Betty MacWicker, and sister Sharline Going.Donations to The American Kidney Fund are requested in lieu of flowers https://www.kidneyfund.org A Memorial Service in Modesto will be announced shortly. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 9, 2020

