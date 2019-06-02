Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Conrotto. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene Conrotto

July 8, 1929 - May 30, 2019

Eugene Lewis Conrotto died on May 30 in Modesto. He was born 90 years ago in Gilroy, California. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne L. Conrotto, and their son, Duane L. Conrotto. He leaves his second wife, Katherine Conrotto, his granddaughters, Tjiska Elaine and Kimberly Clare, and his daughter-in-law Karen Conrotto.

Conrotto earned a degree in anthropology from Stanford University after which he began a 17-year journalism career. He was editor of Desert Magazine (where he received a California State Fair Gold Medal in Journalism) and the Palm Desert Post. He was a former president of the Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce.

After moving to Sonora in 1967, he earned a Master's Degree in English at Stanislaus State University. He taught at Oakdale High School from 1972 to 1992. He was chairman of the English Department there, and introduced Advanced Placement and GATE to the school.

He is the author of numerous magazine articles and books, including Miwok Means People.

A family Celebration of Life will be held in Gilroy at a later date.

www.cvobituaries.com



Eugene ConrottoJuly 8, 1929 - May 30, 2019Eugene Lewis Conrotto died on May 30 in Modesto. He was born 90 years ago in Gilroy, California. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne L. Conrotto, and their son, Duane L. Conrotto. He leaves his second wife, Katherine Conrotto, his granddaughters, Tjiska Elaine and Kimberly Clare, and his daughter-in-law Karen Conrotto.Conrotto earned a degree in anthropology from Stanford University after which he began a 17-year journalism career. He was editor of Desert Magazine (where he received a California State Fair Gold Medal in Journalism) and the Palm Desert Post. He was a former president of the Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce.After moving to Sonora in 1967, he earned a Master's Degree in English at Stanislaus State University. He taught at Oakdale High School from 1972 to 1992. He was chairman of the English Department there, and introduced Advanced Placement and GATE to the school.He is the author of numerous magazine articles and books, including Miwok Means People.A family Celebration of Life will be held in Gilroy at a later date. Published in the Modesto Bee from June 2 to June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close