Eugene Houser
Eugene Houser was born in Los Angeles, CA to Willard & Anna Mae Houser. He met Janet Davis at Azusa Pacific University, and they were married in 1970. In their 40 years of living in Modesto CA, they raised three sons and were very involved in the Modesto Free Methodist Church, where they made many lifelong friends. Although he had a degree in Biology and had experience as a Chemistry and Physics teacher, Eugene was happiest running his own company as a painting contractor. After retiring in 2012, he and his wife moved to Kila, MT and fulfilled a lifelong dream of living in the mountains, where their home was always full of family and friends. He is survived by wife Janet, sons Jason (Greg), Stephen (Heidi), Michael (Sarah) and grandchildren Hudson, Mason, Clyde, & Adelaide. Full tribute: jgfuneralhome.com/tributes/eugenehouser
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 12, 2020