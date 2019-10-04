Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Revival Center 825 7th St. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Manzano, Eugenia

Nov 15, 1929-Sep 21, 2019

Mrs. Eugenia Zuniga Manzano (Jeannie), of Modesto, CA, born on November 15, 1929 in Clovis, CA, to the late Florencio Zuniga and the late Regina H. Zuniga, passed away at age 89 on September 21, 2019 in Modesto, CA. Eugenia worked in the Communications industry at Pacific Bell Telephone Co. as a Telephone Line Assigner until retiring in 1990. Eugenia was the beloved wife of the late Felipe D. Manzano. She was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Manzano; Grand-daughter Whitney Manzano, brothers, Joel Zuniga and Johnny Zuniga; sister, Delia Amador. Eugenia is survived by her daughters, Lilia R. Cordova, Jeanne Lozada, and Frances R. Bates; brothers, Ruben Zuniga, Rudy Zuniga, and Augustine Zuniga; and sisters, Elizabeth Hernandez, Stella Ortiz, Lydia Rodriguez, and Florence Cardenas. She also leaves behind her greatly loved dog, Candy. She enjoyed serving the Lord, singing and writing poems. She was a member of the Apostolic Assembly. Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life, officiated by Martin T. Amador, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:30 p.m. at Revival Center, 825 7th St., Modesto, CA, 95354. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, 209-883-4465.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 4, 2019

