Eulala Jo Champion (Jo)

Nov. 9, 1927 - Nov. 6, 2019

Eulala Jo Champion (Jo) was born on November 9, 1927 to Edward and Hazel Frederick. She was the oldest of five children. When she was 14 years old, she met James C. Champion at a teenage dance. Neither one of them knew how to dance, so they learned together. That was the begining of a 78 year love affair which included a 73rd wedding anniversary on September 1, 2019. When James was 16 years old, he left for California to work as a welder until he was old enough to enlist in the Navy. During World War II, Jo and James wrote many letters which resulted in James sending Jo an engagement ring from Midway Island.

Following the war, James returned to Oklahoma and took Jo to Fort

Jo's life was indicative of a 50's and 60's wife and mother. For her three sons, Jo was a den mother for cub scouts, a room mother and PTA activist at schools, a Sunday school and piano lesson enforcer, a homework tutor, instructor of bike riding and roller skating, cook, and maid. Those were the things that made her happy.

Jo handled the finances of the family so well that she and James were able to buy out two partners and four outside investors and ultimately own the company now known as Champion Industrical Contractors, Inc.

As a disciplined, elegant, and immaculately groomed lady, Jo expected the same from everyone else. If you didn't meet Jo's standards, she would let you know. She enjoyed her time during the later years traveling with James and playing bridge and golf at Del Rio country club.

Jo is survived by her husband, James C. Champion, sons Ronald L. Champion (Karen) and Darrell F. Champion (Penny); brothers, James E. Frederick and Gail Frederick. She also leaves behind grandchildren Michael Champion, Lowry Brennan, Layne Champion, Christine Champion, Eli Champion, and Charlie Champion as well as eight great grandchildren.

Jo was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Roy Frederick and Bert Frederick, and her son James S. Champion.

Funeral services were held on Saturday November 9th, 2019 (Jo's ninety second birthday) at Centenary Methodist Church of which she was a long time member. Service and burial were as private as the life she lived. Please make any donations to a .

