Eunice Marlene (Wickstrom) Pace

Eunice Marlene (Wickstrom) Pace

May 18, 1937 - February 25, 2020

passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Born in Turlock on May 18, 1937, Eunice was diagnosed as a victim of Parkinson & disease in 2010 and succumbed from multiple complications of the disease. She was a graduate of Hilmar High School (1955) and the University of California Dental School, San Francisco, B. S. Dental Hygiene (1959). Eunice married Bill Pace in the Hilmar Covenant Church on July 27, 1957. She gave birth to son, Wesley (1960) and daughter, Carlynn (1963), while also working as a Dental Hygienist in Los Angeles; later also working in the San Francisco Bay Area. Eunice was a wonderful supportive wife and a loving mother as the family began years – eventually totaling 33 – of living in Africa (Congo, Tanzania and Nigeria), Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, accompanying Bill in teaching/ consulting and management jobs abroad. In each country, Eunice made friends in her quiet way and was loved and appreciated for her skills - whether in basic dental assistance, music/singing, sewing and crafts (e.g. leading a group of women in Nigeria making stuffed animal toys for Christmas presents) and making quilts - while also serving in leadership positions in various American Womens Clubs and church organizations in most of the countries. She was an expert cross-stitcher, loving her spare time to produce dozens of beautiful mural creations. Eunice and Bill decided to retire in Tucson, purchasing a home to be built in the retirement community of Saddle Brooke in 1994. Her greatest joy in retirement was leading a group of ladies at Grace Community Covenant Church making infant quilts - up to 350 per year – for donating to orphanages, military families, and various children & assistance organizations. Eunice is survived by husband Bill (Tucson) and children Wesley (wife Kateryna and step-daughter Veronika, St. Augustine, Florida) and Carlynn (husband Butch Sawyer, Tucson); Also brothers Vern (Mary) Wickstrom, Duane (Pat) Wickstrom, Dale (Marta) Wickstrom, all residing in Hilmar; and sister Valerie (Don) Sorensen residing near Dallas, Texas. Due to disruptions associated with the

COVIT19 virus, planned celebrations of Eunice & life in Tucson and Hilmar are delayed indefinitely. Any remembrances or donations may be sent to Grace Community Covenant Church, 9755 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742. (Donations should be marked "Benevolence" Fund in her name).

Eunice Marlene (Wickstrom) PaceMay 18, 1937 - February 25, 2020passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Born in Turlock on May 18, 1937, Eunice was diagnosed as a victim of Parkinson & disease in 2010 and succumbed from multiple complications of the disease. She was a graduate of Hilmar High School (1955) and the University of California Dental School, San Francisco, B. S. Dental Hygiene (1959). Eunice married Bill Pace in the Hilmar Covenant Church on July 27, 1957. She gave birth to son, Wesley (1960) and daughter, Carlynn (1963), while also working as a Dental Hygienist in Los Angeles; later also working in the San Francisco Bay Area. Eunice was a wonderful supportive wife and a loving mother as the family began years – eventually totaling 33 – of living in Africa (Congo, Tanzania and Nigeria), Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, accompanying Bill in teaching/ consulting and management jobs abroad. In each country, Eunice made friends in her quiet way and was loved and appreciated for her skills - whether in basic dental assistance, music/singing, sewing and crafts (e.g. leading a group of women in Nigeria making stuffed animal toys for Christmas presents) and making quilts - while also serving in leadership positions in various American Womens Clubs and church organizations in most of the countries. She was an expert cross-stitcher, loving her spare time to produce dozens of beautiful mural creations. Eunice and Bill decided to retire in Tucson, purchasing a home to be built in the retirement community of Saddle Brooke in 1994. Her greatest joy in retirement was leading a group of ladies at Grace Community Covenant Church making infant quilts - up to 350 per year – for donating to orphanages, military families, and various children & assistance organizations. Eunice is survived by husband Bill (Tucson) and children Wesley (wife Kateryna and step-daughter Veronika, St. Augustine, Florida) and Carlynn (husband Butch Sawyer, Tucson); Also brothers Vern (Mary) Wickstrom, Duane (Pat) Wickstrom, Dale (Marta) Wickstrom, all residing in Hilmar; and sister Valerie (Don) Sorensen residing near Dallas, Texas. Due to disruptions associated with theCOVIT19 virus, planned celebrations of Eunice & life in Tucson and Hilmar are delayed indefinitely. Any remembrances or donations may be sent to Grace Community Covenant Church, 9755 N. La Cholla Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85742. (Donations should be marked "Benevolence" Fund in her name). Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 22, 2020

