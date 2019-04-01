Eunice Stark-Johnson
Sept. 18, 1930 - March 25, 2019
Eunice was born in New Ulm Minnesota to Arnold and Selma Stark, she was preceded in death by husbands Lloyd Stark, and Rodney Johnson as well as two brothers, Lowell and Reuben Stark. Eunice is survived by brother Eugene Stark and her sons Kenneth, John, and Ronald Stark, and Wesley and Jeff Johnson. She leaves 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Lakewood Memorial park, Hughson, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
www.cvobituaries.com
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 1, 2019