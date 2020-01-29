Eva Marie Breshears
May 19, 1947 - Jan 25, 2020
Eva Marie Breshears passed away on January 25, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1947 to parents, Robert and Millie Case who have both preceded her in death. Eva is also preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Thomas Eugene Breshears. She is survived by her daughter, Genie Marie Breshears of Redding, CA; sister Bernice Tigerman of Winchester, VA; cousin Marie Schaefer of Centennial, CO; grandchildren, Alexzander Thomas Breshears, Cayden M Hummel, and Preston Anthony Eugene Ruiz.
Eva will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and best friend. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm at Jesus Our Savior Anglican Church, 1038 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA 95350. Eva's final resting place will be at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 29, 2020