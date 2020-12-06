Eva Coito Gunn

January 18, 1933 - December 24, 2020

Hughson, California - Eva Coito Gunn passed away Thanksgiving morning November 26, 2020 at the age of 87, in Hughson California after a short stay at Samaritan Village.

Eva was born January 18, 1933 in Modesto California. She is survived by her husband Bob Gunn, sons Robert (Carolyn) Gunn and James (Glenda) Gunn both of Modesto, California. Grandchildren: Melinda Williams of Modesto, California; Joanna Gunn of Alamogordo, New Mexico; Michelle (Jared) Oller of Troup, Texas and Jason Gunn of Modesto. Great Grandchildren: Jacob Oller, Samantha Oller and Jaxon Oller of Troup, Texas. Eva was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Mary Coito, and her siblings Frank Coito, Albert Coito and Alice Leonardo.

Eva grew up with her older brother Frank and two younger siblings Albert and Alice (Chickie) on Woodland Ave. They lived at the dairy their father Joe Coito purchased when he arrived in America after emigrating from the Azores. Her father died when Eva was ten years old leaving his wife Mary Borges Coito to raise their four children alone.

Eva attended Ransom School which later became Hart Ransom. She had fond memories of her time there. She was active in the many class reunions and always looked forward to spending time with her life long friends. After Ransom, Eva attended Modesto High and Modesto Junior College where she graduated in1952. Her first job was at Modesto City Hall in the payroll department. It was there that she met the handsome fireman Bob Gunn. They married December 8, 1955. Eva would say her first thoughts of Bob was, "He is a hunk!" After sixty-four years of marriage she said, "He still is a hunk." They raised two sons together Robert and James Gunn.

Eva was hired by Modesto City Schools and worked at Bret Hart where she impacted many lives and made many lasting friendships.

After retiring Eva took up golf. This quickly became her passion and something her and Bob enjoyed doing together. Not only did Eva love golf she was also able to combine it with her love of travel. Some of their favorite courses were in Hawaii, Pacific Grove and Monterey.

Eva was a devout Catholic and member of the Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church in Modesto. She participated in the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters.

Eva was proud of her Portuguese heritage and honored to be a member of SPRSI #114 She was thrilled for the opportunities she had to visit the birth place of her father and grandparents in the Azores.

Due to her love of golf she joined two different Women's Golf Clubs, where she served as a secretary.

The Flames was one of Eva's favorite clubs, this was made up of retired firefighters wives.

Eva was a collector. Her most noticeable collection, was that of nun dolls and figurines.

But her greatest collection was that of friends. Eva valued her friendships and made friends everywhere she went. Once you became a friend of Eva's you were a forever friend.

Eva, Mom, Gran, Great Gran you will be missed and our memories of you will be treasured. Aloha

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private funeral and burial, December 9, 2020 at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store