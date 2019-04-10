Eva Geraldine (Mann) Sawyer, Reynolds
Sept. 21, 1936- March 1, 2019
Eva Geraldine (Mann) Sawyer, Reynolds died, peacefully, in her Pine Manor residential home at the age of 82. She was a local RN for 25+ yrs. Preceded in death by her son Fred Sawyer. She is survived by her brother Ed Mann, 3 step-daughters, 2 daughter-in-laws, 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was a good Christian woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. RIP Momma!
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 10, 2019