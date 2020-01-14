Eva Vizcaino
December 10, 1924 - January 4, 2020
Eva Vizcaino, a resident of Riverbank for the past 50 + years,went home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2020 at the age of 95 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Brought into this world as an only child, Eva is the matriarch of the Vizcaino family. She is survived by her 13 children, Aurora, Manuela, Alicia, Amelia, Jesus, Oscar, Johnny, Gabriela, Cesar, Adan, Armando, Eva and Martin, 47 grandchildren, 104 great grandchildren and 25 great greatgrandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Rogue Vizcaino, her father,Virginio Alvarez, her mother, Maria Pelayo, 2 of her grandchildren and 3 of her great grandchildren.
Little did we know that this only child, born on December 10, 1924, in El Palmar, Jalisco, Mexico would leave such a legacy. In 1937, she met Roque Vizcaino who soon after became her husband of almost 78 years. They married on February 20, 1939.
Her home was the true meaning of "Mi casa es tu casa". Whether it was a place to rest your head for months on end or a warm meal to comfort your soul for the day, accommodations were always made and there was always plenty. Whether part of her clan or a stranger, hospitality was always extended as if you were family.
She was loved by many and will be truly missed.
Viewing: 1/16/2020 4pm
Rosary: 1/16/2020 6:30pm
Mass: 1/17/2020 10am.
St. Francis of Rome, Riverbank
Burial at Lakewood Memorial, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson following Mass
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 14, 2020