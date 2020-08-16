Evelina Palmira SmithNov 11, 1919 - Aug 10, 2020Evelina Palmira Smith (Sargenti, Foletta) was born on November 21, 1919 to Bartolomeo and Eva Sargenti (of Switzerland) in King City, CA. At the age of one Month she and her family moved to Modesto, CA where she resided for over 100 years. Evelina Passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 in Modesto, CA at the age of 100.Survived by daughters Roberta Stotts (of Modesto) and Virginia Foletta (of Pennsylvania), step-daughter Johanna Turner (of Pacific Grove), 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, 7 step-grandchildren, 7 step- greatgrandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was considered the family matriarch, preceded in death by her parents, 6 siblings, and 2 husbands.She was a LVN and nursed for many years, working in hospitals, a nursing home, and completed her profession working in a doctor's office, She was involved in the Stanislaus County Swiss Club for most of her 100 years. She loved traveling and dancing, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was a strong feisty woman who left an impression on everyone who met her, She always said, "When life gives me lemons, I make lemonade!"Wednesday August 19th at 9 AM — Mass: Our Lady of Fatima Parish 505 W, Granger Ave Modesto CA, following the mass, Burial: St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery 1141 Scenic Dr. Modesto CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stanislaus County Swiss Club in honor of Evelina (Sargenti, Foletta) Smith, P.O. Box 1522 Modesto CA 95353.