Service Information Service 11:00 AM New Hope Christian Fellowship 300 Trask Ln Modesto , CA



May 5th 1929 - Aug 18th 2019

Evelyn Ann Cagle May 5th 1929 - Aug 18th 2019 Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by many of her family members. Evelyn was the first born of six children to Joe and Louise Carda of Lake Andes SD.

Evelyn was a graduate of southern state teachers collage and taught elementary school for many years. after migrating to California in 1966 she continued to teach in the Modesto area. She later became a licensed Vocational nurse and worked as a nurse at Drs Hospital and Evergreen Convalescent for several years. During that time she built and operated a board and care home for adults with Cerebral Palsy. She was incredibly energetic and industrious person in her lifetime she was a waitress, beautician, Teacher, office receptionist, nurse, restauranteur, Care facility owner operator and lastly an in home heath care provider. Of all the activities she was involved in, the one closest to her heart was participating in several Bible studies over the years and praying for family, friends and patients. She would often stop in the middle of a discussion and declare that we should stop and pray, after which we would continue the discussion .

Evelyn is preceded in death by her daughter Deanna Brummett and her brother Ivan Carda

She is survived by her son Ken Davenport, two brothers Verne and Larry Carda and two sisters Ione moffatt and Joanne Stephens. 9 grandchildren 15 great grand children.

Her Celebration service will be held on Sat.Oct 19th, 11:00 AM at New Hope Christian Fellowship 300 Trask Ln Modesto ca

