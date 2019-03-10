Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Garcia. View Sign

Evelyn J. Garcia

Oct 31, 1924 - Mar 6, 2019

Evelyn was called home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019 in Turlock, CA. She was 94 years old.

Evelyn was born in Los Banos on October 31, 1924 to Alfred and Paulina Gomes. Raised in the Los Banos area, she was one of five siblings. At the age of 10, she met the love of her life, Frank T. Garcia. They were married on February 9, 1942 in Los Banos. Together, they raised four children: Genevieve Gomes, Frank T. (Carol) Garcia Jr., Alfred T. Garcia and Delena (Steve) Childers. Evelyn and Frank were married 73 years until his passing in 2015.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her daughter, Genevieve Gomes and her great-grandson, Matthew T. Garcia.

She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Friday, March 15, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Evelyn will be laid to rest next to her husband at Turlock Memorial Park.

