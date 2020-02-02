Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Modesto Pioneer Cemetery 905 Scenic Dr. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Avern (Cross) Harris

June 10, 1927 - Jan 7, 2020

Evelyn Avern Cross Harris was born on June 10, 1927 in Modesto, California and passed away on January 7, 2020 in Fresno, California.

Evelyn graduated from Modesto High School and UC Berkeley where she received a BA in History and met the love of her life, Mahlon Ralph Harris. They married on January 29, 1950, and they were planning to celebrate their 70th anniversary when she passed.

Evelyn loved the Lord and was a faithful servant. She was extremely involved at the First United Methodist Church of Modesto in numerous ways for many years. She worked at John Muir Elementary as a Community Aide from 1973-1992. Evelyn's passions besides spending time with family included gardening, knitting, playing bridge, working puzzles and crosswords, and baking.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Ralph and her three children and their spouses; Janet and Robert Taylor, Neal and Lynn Harris, and Keith and Cynthia Harris. She is also survived by seven grandchildren (two with spouses), two great grandchildren, her sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Reed Collett, and her brother-in-law Donald Harris.

A graveside service will be held Monday February 3, 2020 at 11:00am at the Modesto Pioneer Cemetery 905 Scenic Dr.

A celebration of Evelyn's life will be at a future date to be announced later.

