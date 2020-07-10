1/1
Evelyn Marie Brown
1925 - 2020
Aug 2, 1925 - June 29, 2020
Evelyn Marie (Coelho) Brown passed away on June 29th, 2020 in Los Banos, CA.
She was 94 years old.
Evelyn was born on August 2, 1925 in Tranquility, CA to John and Mary Coelho. She was one of four children. Her family moved to Gustine, Ca to start a dairy business when she was five years old.
Evelyn attended and graduated from Gustine Schools. She worked at Avoset Inc. a milk processer, in Gustine after graduating from high school.
In 1951, Evelyn married Bill G. Brown and moved to Los Banos. They were married for 69 years and raised three daughters.
Evelyn was an ardent gardener who enjoyed spending time with friends and family outside in her flower and vegetable gardens. Always supplying neighbors and friends with freshly grown produce. Family was always the first and most important part of her life.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her youngest daughter Janet (Brown) Setencich.
Evelyn is survived by her loving husband Bill G. Brown, and two daughters Judy (Brown) Stahlman of Fresno, CA and Joleen (Brown) Hein of Parlier, CA.
She will be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she has touched throughout her journey.
A private burial service will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at a future date.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star & Los Banos Enterprise & Modesto Bee from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc
1840 S Center Ave
Los Banos, CA 93635
(209) 826-4242
