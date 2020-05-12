EVELYN MARIE PINEDOMAY 1, 1940 - MAY 6, 2020Evelyn Marie Pinedo, age 80, of Modesto, CA passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Marie was born to the parents of Jean Doris Mayou and Rex Alonzo Laudenslayer on May 1, 1940 in Spirit Lake, Iowa. She graduated from Antioch High School in 1958 and received her diploma. She was a beautician in Antioch and went on to earn her real estate license in Modesto. Marie worked for Campbells Soup Company for 15 years. Marie also worked in the retail customer service industry. She was a very hard worker and had high work ethics in everything she accomplished in life. Marie was a 1st degree black belt in Kempo karate and fought in tournaments. She was short but definitely mighty. She later volunteered for the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop. She was married to the late Jesse Pinedo (1959) and they lived together in Antioch, CA for 18 years before relocating to Modesto, CA.She is survived by her 2 children Renee Schrack (daughter) and John Schrack (son-in-law), Tony Pinedo (son), 2 grandchildren Casey Gomez (granddaughter) and David Gomez (grandson-in-law), Shawnna Pinedo (granddaughter), and 1 great grandson.Marie had a wonderful sense of humor and had the kindest heart. She was compassionate about helping others. Marie left a special impression on everyone she encountered in her life. She loved her family and handful of close friends deeply with her heart of gold. Marie's close friends often referred to her as "Red" because of her beautiful red hair and her fiery personality. There's nothing that she wouldn't do for a complete stranger, Marie was a thoughtful person. She had a mind and heart of determination. Marie was the kind of mother and grandma that any daughter or grandchild would be blessed to have. She had a unique spirit and bond with her daughter (Renee) and granddaughter (Casey) that others could only hope to have. She enjoyed going to the ocean with her family and spending quality time together. Marie also was an active participant of her local Red Hat group. She attended Big Valley Grace Community Church for several years where her and her daughter were baptized together. She had strong faith, family, and work values. Marie will be greatly missed beyond measure by many.Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, Marie's family will have a private celebration of her life. The family wishes memorial contributions be made in honor of Marie to the Alzehimer's/Dementia Support Group, Inc. located at 700 McHenry Ave, Suite B Modesto, CA 95350 and American Cancer Society Discovery Shop located at 3440 McHenry Ave Suite D-12, Modesto, CA 95350.