Sep 19, 1931 - Apr 17, 2019
Evelyn Martin Galante, 87 of Gustine passed away Wednesday, April 17th at her residence.
Mrs. Galante was born in Gustine and was a life-long resident. She was a secretary at Bank of America for 38 years. She was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine, a member of S.P.R.S.I. and the Gustine Historical Society. Mrs. Galante enjoyed gardening and travel.
Mrs. Galante is survived by her husband, John Galante of Gustine; children Linda (Rory) Moore of Los Banos, Lynnette (Willy) Delgado of Newman, Tina (Marcus) Lema of Turlock and Eileen (Clarence) Ingram of Gustine; brother Tony (Judy) Trovao of Gustine; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 1st at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Aid Society of Northern California, P.O. Box 60095, Sacramento, CA 95860 or Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles, 370 Linden Avenue, Gustine, CA 95322.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 21, 2019
