Sep 19, 1931 - Apr 17, 2019

Evelyn Martin Galante, 87 of Gustine passed away Wednesday, April 17th at her residence.

Mrs. Galante was born in Gustine and was a life-long resident. She was a secretary at Bank of America for 38 years. She was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine, a member of S.P.R.S.I. and the Gustine Historical Society. Mrs. Galante enjoyed gardening and travel.

Mrs. Galante is survived by her husband, John Galante of Gustine; children Linda (Rory) Moore of Los Banos, Lynnette (Willy) Delgado of Newman, Tina (Marcus) Lema of Turlock and Eileen (Clarence) Ingram of Gustine; brother Tony (Judy) Trovao of Gustine; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 1st at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

Donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Aid Society of Northern California, P.O. Box 60095, Sacramento, CA 95860 or Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles, 370 Linden Avenue, Gustine, CA 95322.

515 First Avenue

Gustine , CA 95322

