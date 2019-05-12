Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson 450 W Las Palmas Ave. Patterson , CA 95363 (209)-892-6112 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Westside Theater Newman , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Sandra Avila

Jun 22, 1953 - Apr 29, 2019

Evelyn passed away peacefully to our Lord on April 29, 2019 in Modesto CA at 65. She will be missed by loved ones and friends and is fondly remembered as a talented, thoughtful and caring person. She always took care of all the family.

She was born in Napa to Pete and Mercy Mora on June 22, 1953, but was raised in Crows Landing. She attended Orestimba High School and graduated in 1971. She was elected Homecoming Queen her Senior Year. She also became the very first Miss Newman that year and loved to say a Crows Landing girl was the first Miss Newman. She attended Heald Business College in Sacramento after high school.

She married the love of her life Louie Avila on February 21, 1976 and they were happily married for over 43 years. Evelyn worked at Gallo Winery in Modesto, DiMare Brothers in Newman, the Newman Crows Landing School District and was one of the original members of the Westside Theater Board until Louie's job with Proctor and Gamble took them to Ohio. They enjoyed living in Ohio and became die hard Ohio State Buckeye fans. Evelyn referred to their Ohio friends as their second family they were so very special to her especially her Mexican Princesses Robyn and Elia and her soul sister Vicky. While they lived in Ohio, Evelyn received her Series Seven License which she was very proud of. Upon retirement Evelyn and Louie moved back to California to be closer to family and settled in Patterson.

Evelyn was a wonderful and caring wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and friend that we were blessed with. Her strength, generosity and caring will forever be remembered. She is survived by her husband Louie, her daughters Amanda (Jamie) Furtado and Jillian Avila both of Patterson. Her mother Mercy Mora and her two grandchildren Izabel and Ezra who were her pride and joy. Her father and mother in-law Manuel and Cathy Avila, her brothers Mike Mora (Elena) of Long Beach, Ben Mora (Jan) of Modesto and Paul Mora of Ceres, her sister Julie Gabriel (George) of Patterson and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 25th at Westside Theater in Newman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Evelyn, to the .

www.cvobituaries.com





