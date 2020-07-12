Evelyn Anna StanleyOct. 2, 1927 - June 30, 2020. . . loving daughter of John and Anna Kane, devoted wife of Robert E. Stanley, loving mother of six children, doting grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 16.Evelyn passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord joining her family in Heaven at age 92. She is preceded by her husband and parents, brother Jack, sister Helen Clark and son John Carl.She was born and raised in Philadelphia. She loved life, enjoying summer camp as a child, dance roller skating as a teen and square dance as an adult. While in school Evelyn discovered sewing and used her skills to make skate and square-dancing dresses, Halloween costumes and clothes for herself and daughters. Her greatest passion was the beach, spending many sun-filled days at their family summer house in Wildwood, N.J.At 17, she met a handsome sailor named Robert "Bob" Stanley, who became the love of her life for 69 years. They married in July 1946, living in Philadelphia until moving to Bob's hometown of Sebastopol, CA., later settling in St. Helena. Being active in the St. Helena Catholic Church, they became lectors, sang in the choir, and joined Young Ladies Institute and the Knights of Columbus, doing many good works. Discovering a love of RVing, they traveled around the state with their square dance group.After retirement, they lived briefly in Valley Springs until moving to Homewood Village Mobile Home Park in Modesto near family. They joined St. Joseph's Catholic Church and made many great friends. After Bob's death in 2015, Evelyn lived with daughter, Carol Ann and husband, David, of Modesto.Along with Carol Ann, Evelyn is survived by sons Robert (Carolyn) Stanley of Banning, Gary Stanley of Pope Valley, Paul (Dauna) Stanley of Rogue River, Ore., and daughter Debera Stanley of Friday Harbor, WA. Evelyn was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all.Viewing, Rosary & Christian Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Modesto on Friday, July 17th at 10:30 am. Burial at San Joaquin National Cemetery with her husband and a celebration of life are to be held later.