1/1
Evelyn Terry
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Claire Terry
March 22, 1927-Sept. 9, 2020
Evelyn Terry passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on September 9, 2020 at the age of 93 in Turlock,CA. Evelyn was born in San Francisco, CA on March 22, 1927 to the late Jean Vincent Broman and Violet May Buchwald Broman. She was the youngest of five children. Evelyn grew up in Burlingame, CA. She married Claude M. Terry of Modesto in 1947 and together they raised two sons. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her two sisters shopping for jewelry. Her jewelry brought her much joy and was often the subject of conversation. Evelyn's biggest joy though came from spending time with her six grandchildren and, more recently, her eight great-grandchildren. Evelyn is survived by her sister Beverly Mitchell, age 95, of Modesto, Jon Michael Terry (Ruth) of Turlock, Dennis J Terry (Kristi) of Modesto, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved