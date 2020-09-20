Evelyn Claire TerryMarch 22, 1927-Sept. 9, 2020Evelyn Terry passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on September 9, 2020 at the age of 93 in Turlock,CA. Evelyn was born in San Francisco, CA on March 22, 1927 to the late Jean Vincent Broman and Violet May Buchwald Broman. She was the youngest of five children. Evelyn grew up in Burlingame, CA. She married Claude M. Terry of Modesto in 1947 and together they raised two sons. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her two sisters shopping for jewelry. Her jewelry brought her much joy and was often the subject of conversation. Evelyn's biggest joy though came from spending time with her six grandchildren and, more recently, her eight great-grandchildren. Evelyn is survived by her sister Beverly Mitchell, age 95, of Modesto, Jon Michael Terry (Ruth) of Turlock, Dennis J Terry (Kristi) of Modesto, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date.