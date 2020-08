Evelyn Joyce ZimmermanMarch 10, 1929- July 28, 2020Evelyn J. (Bacon) Zimmerman passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 28, 2020. Born March 10, 1929 in Modesto Ca. to parents Arthur Cecil Bacon and Katie J. (Johnson) Bacon.She is perceded in death by her husband Edmund Charles Zimmerman of 62 years and her daughter Carolyn Jane Martin (Joe) and 4 brohers, Herbert, Alonzo, Clarence "Buck", and Jack Bacon. She is survived by her son Howard E. Zimmerman (Angie), 4 grandchildren Renee Rantz, Craig Mastropierro (Malissa), Matt Zimmerman (Kim), Caitlin Ibarra Zimmerman, and 2 grandchildren by marriage Sheri Ribeiro (Mark) and Mike Henderson (Jenny) and 13 great grandchildren.Arrangements will be made by Franklin and Downs 1050 McHenry Ave. Full obituary can be viewed on their website.Due to COVID restrictions a graveside service will be held August 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Acacia Memorial Park in Modesto Ca. with immediate family only.