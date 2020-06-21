Everett Lennox TomlinsonAugust 22, 1940 - June 6, 2020Everett Lennox Tomlinson passed into peace at home at the age of 79. Born and raised in Hughson California, he graduated from Hughson High School, and made many endearing friends within the community. After serving in the Army he spent the majority of his life ranching and farming his family's acreage on Service Road. The property on Service road was one of the original homesteads in the area settled by his grandfather Nathaniel Lennox Tomlinson of Maine. His Father Everett Lennox Tomlinson served as the President of T.I.D. during the construction of Don Pedro Dam. He later retired near Don Pedro with his wife Charlotte.Loving father of Giulia (Jim) Wagner and Michael Tomlinson of Turlock. Stepfather to Daniel and Cory Whistler of Colorado. Proud grandfather of Jacob and Everett Wagner, Alyssa, Olivia, Logan and Leyton Whistler.He enjoyed wood working, farming, gardening and spending time with people he loved.Everett was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Ileene Tomlinson, his brothers Norman and Jimmy Tomlinson, and his sister Shirley Curtiss. Survived by sister Eileene King and many nieces and nephews.Graveside services at Lakewood Cemetery Jun 26th at 10:30, all are welcome, please bring chair. Celebration of life June 27 at La Grange Fire House, 4:00 pm.