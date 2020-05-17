Everette ShipleyApr 15, 1999 - Apr 16, 2020Everette Joseph Shipley passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2020 in Modesto at the age of 21. Everette was born on April 15, 1999 in Modesto and has been a resident of Escalon his entire life. Everette attended Escalon High School and graduated from Vista High. Everette excelled at Soccer at a young age and later enjoyed skateboarding and snowboarding. Most recently, Everette enjoyed playing video games with friends and spending time with family. He was a bright young man with a big heart that will be deeply missed.Everette leaves behind his mother, Jenny Shipley and father, William Wicklund along with step-father, Dana Brown. He also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, Bernadine and Roger Huber and Tim and Andrea Shipley, his paternal grandparents, Roxie Freese-Jimenez and Jermone Curtis Wicklund. Everette is also survived by his siblings, Megan Wicklund and Matthew Wicklund along with his aunts and uncles, Eva Shipley, Cherlene Prince, Dorene Mahaffey, Sara Harper, Tabitha White, Anthony White, Shelvie Smith and Greyson Hill.Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Shipley family. Services are scheduled and attendance will be pending until restrictions are specified due to COVID-19. Please call the Chapel prior to the date of the service for current updates. A Vigil/rosary service is scheduled for Thursday, June 4th at 6 PM at Deegan Funeral Chapel in Escalon, a graveside service is scheduled for Friday, June 5th at 11 AM at Oak Grove Cemetery in Knights Ferry.