Ezra Daniel Boone Oct 14, 1928 - May 14, 2019
Ezra Boone (90) went home to be with his Lord surrounded by his family after a long illness.
Ezra was born to Ezra Thomas and Elsie Wenger Boone. He had two brothers Luther Boone (Marian) and Owen Boone (Esther) and one sister Betty Ball (Keith) who have all preceded him in death. He was born and raised in the Modesto/Ceres area and graduated from Ceres High School.
He served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Hawaii. Upon returning from the war he married Florence Brown and they were married one day short of 66 years. They made their home in Modesto on Oakdale Road where they raised their three children.
Ezra was a hard worker all of his life owning a dairy, which he later converted over to farming peaches, walnuts and almonds for over 51 years. He also worked at Burchell Nursery and the Riverbank Ammunition Plant during his adult years.
Ezra loved the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, hiking, wood working, photography, carving and drawing. He will be remembered most for his humble heart, gentle spirit, dedication to his family, hard working devotion to all he did, and most of all his love for his Lord.
He is survived by his wife Florence and children, Ron (Sandy), Ken (Maureen) and Nancy Findarle, eight grandchildren, Jim (Jessica), David (Katie), Brian (JuliAnne), Lexie Trivundza (Nick), Tim (Tori), Cassidy Cartledge (John), Matt (Brittney), Melissa Nathan (Josh), and ten great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing at Franklin and Downs,1050 McHenry Avenue, Wednesday, May 22, 4:00-8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m.. also at Franklin and Downs with a reception to follow.
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 19 to May 22, 2019