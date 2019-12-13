Redhawk -Ezra Zachery Willey
Born September 15, 1965, Took his final ride December 8, 2019
Parents Reginald Willey, Sally Ann Langland (both deceased )
Raised by Harold Laney
Children Zachary, Jimmy, Joey & Faith Granddaughter Jezebel
Sole-Mate Debbie Tarvan Tahran
Siblings Regina Elhard, Ken Willey, Vi Willey & (Lucitta Wiley deceased)
Numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Celebration of Life January 18, 2020 Location TBD.
Born & raised in Lodi Ca. went to Tokay High Lived in Stockton
Redhawk was Native American he embraced his culture. He was a Loving, caring, generous person he loved life and lived it to the fullest (He did it his way). He had a great deal of life experiences and would always share with anyone in need whether that was fighting an addiction or giving them the shirt off his back. He was always down to help a brother or sister in need . He loved his family especially his children he was very proud of them. He loved motorcycles (He had a need for speed) started with dirt bikes then when he was about 11 he started borrowing his brothers 750 Honda & finally to his dream bike a Harley Road glide. He was a member in good standing with the Sin Valley Alky Haulers a family he picked and loved. Redhawk was one of those rare people that are unique, genuine, loyal, humorous and at times scary, quick to back his familys no questions asked. He also could tell a pretty good story & let's not forget that mischievous grin that when you seen it you knew something was about to go down.
Redhawk thank you for always being yourself, Your circle is vast and you will be missed by many.
Ride free my brother.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 13, 2019