Fausto Rampoldi
|
Feb 7, 1927 - Feb 9, 2019
Fausto Rampoldi was born in Musso, Como Lombardia, Italy on February 7, 1927. Due to an aggressive Mussolini invasion, the family moved to Escalon in 1938. Subsequently, Fausto proudly served in the United States Army in World War II and the Korean War. Fausto married Louise Agostini on November 3, 1957 and spent 57 years together. Fausto and Louise enjoyed living in the Escalon-Collegeville area while raising their two daughters and managing their walnut orchards.
Fausto is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Rampoldi, his parents, Biago and Caterina Rampoldi, and sister, Ilde Grossi. He is survived by his daughters, Jo Ann Leonard (Jim), Linda Brayton (Bob), grandchildren Jennifer Billings (Collin), Ross Brayton (Maddison), Kaitlyn Brayton and Zeb Brayton (Bethany). He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Camden Billings, Reed and Ryder Brayton, and Bailey and Bo Brayton, and his sister-in-law, Josie Costa.
Fausto's passion was farming walnuts. He enjoyed visits with local farmers and friends. Fausto loved to hunt and fish. He was an avid horse racing fan. Often when visiting Fausto at home, his TV was tuned to coverage of horse racing. He was a faithful Forty Niner and SF Giants fan. He also most importantly, Fausto (Papa), loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. Services will be held Tuesday, February 19 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon with recitation of the rosary beginning at 10:30 followed by mass at 11 AM. Memorial Donations can be made to the Farmington Fire Department, PO Box 25, Farmington, California 95230 or Escalon Community Ambulance, 1480 Ullrey Avenue, Escalon, Calif. 95320.
