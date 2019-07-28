Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Todd. View Sign Service Information Trinity United Presbyterian 1600 Carver Rd Modesto, CA 95350 Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity Presbyterian Church 1600 Carver Road Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Faye Todd,

May 10,1921 - July 12, 2019

Faye passed away at age 98, on July 12, 2019 in Modesto, CA. She was born in Tuskegee, Oklahoma on May 10, 1921 and came to California during the Dust Bowl. She and her family settled in Terra Bella, CA where she went to school, married, and raised her family. She lived there for 67 years.

She was very active in her small community, sharing her talents at her kids school and at church. She was a talented seamstress, painter, poet, a lovely soprano, and a gracious hostess. She and her husband, of 62 years, worked together at Sunland Olive Co. for 40 years. They worked hard to provide a better life for their children.

Faye's husband died in 2001 and she moved to Riverbank, CA to be near her daughter. At age 80 she started a new life. She became active with

Faye was preceded in death by her husband C.J. (Nook) Todd, her parents Ival and Rosalea Douglas, two brothers Ray and Jack, her sister Lori, and her step-granddaughter Kristie Phippen.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter Lynda Venturini (Dr. Chick Venturini) of Modesto, CA, her son Dr. Larry Todd (Susan) of Seattle, WA, grandchildren Tracy Hagan (Ken) of Scottsdale, AZ, Todd Venturini (Beth) of Modesto, CA, Tisha Hoch (Casey) of Costa Mesa, CA, Ed Phippen (Helene) of Seattle, WA and ten great-grandchildren: Abby, Connor, and Lily Hagan, Max, Milo, and Gio Venturini, Cooper and Sadie Hoch, and Anna and Sam Phippen.

Faye will also be missed by many dear friends, especially her pinochle buddies. Because Faye loved the Lord she was ready and anxious to meet Him and thank Him for blessing her with a long and amazing life.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their tender care. Especially Sue, Jan, and Maria.

In lieu of flowers please consider Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356 or the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1663, Modesto, CA 95354.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 1st at 11:00am at Trinity Presbyterian Church 1600 Carver Road, Modesto, CA.





