Faye Travels
Jan. 4, 1939 - Mar. 6, 2020
Jessie Faye Travels, of Ceres, passed away peacefully in Modesto at the age of 81.
Jessie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jess and Hallie Rayburn; brothers, James, Jerry, Leonard and Woody Rayburn; sisters, Geneva Hendrix and Irene Gentry; and her grandson, Eric Hanog. She is survived by her husband, Gene Travels; her daughters, Rhonda Santos and Rebecca Fontana; grandsons, Devin Santos, Nicky Santos and Zachary Fontana; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Keyes Haven of Hope Church, 5450 7th St., Keyes. Following the service, Jessie will be interred at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E. Whitmore Ave., Ceres.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 11, 2020