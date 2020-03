Faye TravelsJan. 4, 1939 - Mar. 6, 2020Jessie Faye Travels, of Ceres, passed away peacefully in Modesto at the age of 81.Jessie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jess and Hallie Rayburn; brothers, James, Jerry, Leonard and Woody Rayburn; sisters, Geneva Hendrix and Irene Gentry; and her grandson, Eric Hanog. She is survived by her husband, Gene Travels; her daughters, Rhonda Santos and Rebecca Fontana; grandsons, Devin Santos, Nicky Santos and Zachary Fontana; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Keyes Haven of Hope Church, 5450 7th St., Keyes. Following the service, Jessie will be interred at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E. Whitmore Ave., Ceres.