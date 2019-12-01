Felipe Chavarria
September 12, 1935 - November 26, 2019
The man, the myth, the legend. The men wanted to be him and the women wanted to be with him. Felipe loved watching the Raiders every Sunday, fishing at Woodward Reservoir, cruising garage sales for hidden treasures, and working on the endless array of projects that filled his garage. Felipe was not only the sharpest dresser and best dancer, but also had fiery sense of humor that lit up every room. He met his soulmate Gay in 1976, and the two became inseperable. While there are many great love stories, theirs was the best. Their extraordinary love was bigger than this world and will therefore never cease.
Survived by his wife of 42 years, Gay Chavarria and brothers John and Ray Chavarria. Loving father of Philip Chavarria Jr, Denise Chambers, Theresa Pollard, George Chambers. Father-in-law of Tiffany Chavarria. Proud grandfather of Chelsie Slate, Ashely and Avery Peterson, and Isaiah, Ian and Isaac Chavarria. Great grandfather of Bentley, Jagger and Vada Lynn Slate.
Vigil to be held at Franklin & Downs on Tuesday, December 3rd from 4-7pm at 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, with Recitation of the Rosary at 6pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Felipe on Wednesday, December 4th at 9:30am at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church 1813 Oakdale Rd, Modesto.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Boys & Girls Club.
For more information: franklindownsfuneralhome.com/ .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2019