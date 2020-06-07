Fern Irene Blair
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fern Irene Blair
July 12, 1926 - June 3, 2020
Irene (Rasmussen) Blair, 93, was born July 12, 1926 and passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. Irene was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Robert and Catherine Rasmussen, the youngest of four children. She moved to California as a young girl, graduating from Modesto High School in 1944, and went to work as a secretary at Valley Tractor Co. She met the love of her life, William "Bill" Blair, on a blind date. They were married in 1949.
Irene and Bill opened and worked at Blair Jewelers in 1965 until they retired and closed the business in 1995. They loved traveling in their motorhome and enjoying retired life together. She was a past member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and joined Bill in activities with the Turlock Masonic Lodge and Shriners. She was very proud of her Danish heritage and her house was filled with her needlework and embroidery work.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Catherine Rasmussen; her two brothers, Ejner and Harvey Rasmussen; and her sister, Lillian Collins. She is survived by her husband, Bill Blair; her son, Phillip (Janet) Blair; her daughter, Lori (Dan) Harvey; her grandchildren, Brian (Marramonie) Blair and Christine (David) King; and her great-grandchildren, Morgan, Katy, Jason and Simon.
An urn placement will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817. Attention: Donations Dept. Re: Irene Blair. Cards and remembrances can be mailed to William Blair, 11261 Doerksen Rd., Denair, CA 95316.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved